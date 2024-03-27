Santhera : Vamorolone NDA Accepted For Priority Review By China' NMPA In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals said that the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has accepted for priority review the new drug application or NDA for vamorolone in Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD which was submitted by Sperogenix Therapeutics, Santhera's specialized rare disease partner for China.

The Center for Drug Evaluation or CDE of the Chinese drug authority NMPA accepted the filing and granted priority review for vamorolone in DMD for patients aged 4 years and older which could, subject to a positive outcome, lead to approval by the first-quarter of 2025. Previously, the CDE included vamorolone for the treatment of DMD in the Breakthrough Therapy Program, which addresses serious diseases lacking effective treatments and includes drugs offering clear clinical advantages over existing treatments.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare neuromuscular disease affecting about 70,000 patients in China. Currently, there is no approved drug to treat DMD in China, leaving a high unmet medical need and therapeutic gap, especially considering the increasing diagnosis rates that enable more patients to access specialized treatment centers.

As per the license agreement between the companies, first announced in January 2022, Sperogenix Therapeutics holds exclusive development and commercialization rights to vamorolone in DMD and all other rare disease indications for China. Upon commercialization, Sperogenix will pay Santhera sales-based milestones and double-digit percentage royalties on net sales.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.