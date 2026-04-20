U.S a Aktie
ISIN: CA90346G1081
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20.04.2026 12:06:00
Saronic Could Build Us a Robot Navy
Who's who in building a new robot navy for the U.S.? Over the years, I've highlighted a handful of usual suspects, from Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) -- builder of the first autonomous Sea Hunter robotic trimaran -- to L3Harris (NYSE: LHX), chosen to build the next generation of autonomous warships, to more traditional military shipbuilders such as General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII), which have also tried to horn in on the robotic warship game.All of the companies named so far are publicly traded defense stocks. For the time being, buying them is the best and easiest way for you to invest in robotic warships as a concept -- but is there an even purer-play way to do this?Maybe. Eventually.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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