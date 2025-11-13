13.11.2025 14:35:49

SATS Q2 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - SATS Ltd. (S58.SI), a Singaporean gateway services and food solutions provider, Thursday reported higher earnings and revenue for the second quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings increased 13.3 percent to $78.9 million from $69.7 million of the previous year.

Revenue grew 8.4 percent to $1.572 billion from $1.45 billion of the previous year, driven by strong cargo performance across Asia, Europe and the Middle East alongside steady contributions from ground handling and food services.

Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 2 cents per share payable on December 5, to shareholders of record as on November 24.

On Thursday, SATS shares closed at 3.55 SGD, up 0.85% on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

