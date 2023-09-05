Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.09.2023 18:00:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 28/2023


Copenhagen, 5 September 2023



Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Christen Obel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 105.700122 shares
DKK 105.800824 shares
DKK 105.9001345 shares
DKK 106.0002184 shares
DKK 106.100207 shares
DKK 106.200500 shares
DKK 106.3005814 shares
DKK 106.400704 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,700 shares
Total price: DKK 1,242,010.60
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-08-31
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen: XCSE
Turquoise Europe: TQEX
Cboe Europe Equities - European Equities (Nl): CCXE
Aquis Exchange Europe: AQEU

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


