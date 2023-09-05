|
05.09.2023 18:00:00
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|Company Announcement
No. 28/2023
Copenhagen, 5 September 2023
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Christen Obel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 105.700
|122 shares
|DKK 105.800
|824 shares
|DKK 105.900
|1345 shares
|DKK 106.000
|2184 shares
|DKK 106.100
|207 shares
|DKK 106.200
|500 shares
|DKK 106.300
|5814 shares
|DKK 106.400
|704 shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,700 shares
Total price: DKK 1,242,010.60
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-08-31
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen: XCSE
Turquoise Europe: TQEX
Cboe Europe Equities - European Equities (Nl): CCXE
Aquis Exchange Europe: AQEU
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communications,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com
