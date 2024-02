THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43

12 February 2024

RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC ("Arix")

BY

RTW BIOTECH OPPORTUNITIES LTD ("RTW Bio")

Scheme Effective

On 1 November 2023, the boards of RTW Bio and Arix announced that they had agreed to the terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of Arix's assets by RTW Bio, via a subsidiary, to be effected through a scheme of reconstruction and the voluntary winding-up of Arix under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme").

In connection with the Scheme, the Board is pleased to announce that at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, the Resolution proposed (which was proposed as a special resolution) to place Arix into members' voluntary liquidation was passed by the requisite majority of Shareholders and the Scheme has today become effective in accordance with its terms.

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme and the Resolution passed at the Second General Meeting, Derek Neil Hyslop and Richard Peter Barker, each of Ernst & Young LLP, have been appointed as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Shareholder circular containing the notice of the Second General Meeting published by Arix on 23 January 2024 (the "Notice of Second General Meeting"). The Notice of the Second General Meeting is available on Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations.

Number of votes cast at the General Meeting

The results of the poll on the Resolution proposed at the Second General Meeting held on 12 February 2024 were as follows:

Votes For* % Votes Against % Total Votes Validly Cast Votes Withheld** 85,497,144 97.84 1,890,449 2.16 87,387,593 35,489

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

All percentages rounded to two decimal places.

*The votes "For" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

** "Votes Withheld" are not a vote in law and have not been counted in the calculation of the "Votes For" and "Votes Against" the Resolution or the total number of votes validly cast.

A copy of the Resolution passed at the Second General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The voting results will also shortly be available on Arix's website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations.

Cancellation of Shares and settlement and dealings in Consideration Shares

As announced by Arix earlier today, trading in the Shares on the London Stock Exchange was suspended at 7:30 a.m today in anticipation of the Second General Meeting. Following the passing of the Resolution, the Liquidators have been authorised to apply to the FCA for the cancellation of the listing of the Shares on the standard segment of the Official List and trading on the Main Market.

Applications have also been made to the FCA for the Consideration Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for such shares to be admitted to trading on its Main Market.

It is expected that the cancellation of the listing and trading of the Shares, and the admission of the Consideration Shares to the London Stock Exchange, will each take effect by 8:00 a.m. on 13 February 2024.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the circular published by Arix on 5 January 2024 in relation to the Scheme.

Enquiries:

Arix Bioscience plc +44 (0)20 7290 1050 ir@Arixbioscience.com Jefferies (Financial Adviser & Corporate Broker to Arix) +44 20 7029 8000 Philip Yates Simon Hardy Shaam Vora Powerscourt Group (PR & Communications adviser to Arix) +44 20 7250 1446 Sarah MacLeod Pete Lambie Nick Johnson Molly Ring

Important information

General

