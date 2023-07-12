Schindler continues to elevate Masar Giga-Project in the Saudi Arabian city of Makkah

Schindler will provide 150 additional elevators and escalators to the latest development phase of Masar, the urban destination in the city of Makkah. The mixed-use development, which includes hotels, restaurants, and shops, will cover an area of 1.2 million square meters.

Schindler will build on its partnership with Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction company, providing 150 units for the latest phase of Masar, the urban giga-project located in Makkah. These will include 44 Schindler 7000 elevators, 65 Schindler 5500 elevators, 36 Schindler 9300 escalators, and 5 platform elevators helping to transport people and goods through the shops and restaurants at street level, and to the hotels above.

Schindler R.I.S.E, the Robotic Installation System for Elevators, will be deployed for the installation of all the Schindler 7000 elevators marking its first mission in Saudi Arabia. Schindler R.I.S.E can autonomously operate around the clock, drilling and setting anchor bolts improving the quality and speed of construction, as well as safety on-site.

At ground level, Masar will be a pedestrian zone offering a safe and enjoyable visitor experience by eliminating motorized traffic. This is an impressive large-scale project that will enhance the urban quality of life for all visitors, says Julio Arce Hamelink, responsible for Europe South, Middle East, and Africa on Schindlers Group Executive Committee. Were proud to assist our customer and be involved in the development of Masar, providing our expertise and innovation to help ensure the projects success.