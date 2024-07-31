School and Transit Clients Expand Knightscope Contracts

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces two expansion contracts, one for a Texas school district and the other a California transportation commission, each adding a Full-Service Maintenance Plan ("FSMP”) to protect their investment in the Company’s Emergency Communication Devices ("ECDs”).

A Houston area school district with 48 K1 Blue Light Towers currently spread across their properties and a central California transportation commission with 224 K1 Call Boxes both expanded the scope of their agreements, adding FSMP to provide white-glove support, parts and service for all of their ECDs. When coupled with the Knightscope Emergency Management Software ("KEMS”), the FSMP ensures the highest levels of reliability and ‘up-time’ for these critical points of communication needed to summon help in a time of crisis or distress. When not using KEMS, the clients still have 24/7 access to request support through the Company’s expert technicians.

One of the best ways to gauge the overall health and performance of a company is by watching its existing clients – especially those that broaden the use of one’s products and services. The benefits of such expansions include shorter sales cycles, higher more efficient close rates and optimized cost-to-serve.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND IN CAMBRIDGE

X9 Intelligence, a Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”), is hosting the Robot Roadshow in Cambridge, MD, on August 8, 2024, from 10am – 2pm Eastern Time.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age "pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

