Seldon Capital initiates Lithium Argentina equity stake
Seldon Capital LP disclosed a new position in Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR) on Nov. 14, with a value of $6.1 million at quarter end.Seldon Capital LP filed its quarterly Form 13F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 14, revealing a new stake in Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE: LAR). The fund acquired 1.8 million shares, marking an estimated $6.1 million addition based on quarter-end values. The position accounts for 2.1% of the firm’s $284.5 million in reportable U.S. equity assets. SEC filing.Lithium Argentina AG is a materials company focused on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns strategic assets in Jujuy and Salta provinces in Argentina. With headquarters in Switzerland and operations focused in South America, Lithium Argentina AG develops lithium projects for the international market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
