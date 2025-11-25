Select Medical Holdings Stock Jumps 12% On Take-Private Offer From Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) saw its shares rise 12.35%, closing at $15.74, up $1.73, after the company acknowledged a non-binding indication of interest from Executive Chairman and co-founder Robert A. Ortenzio to acquire all outstanding shares for $16.00 to $16.20 in cash.

Ortenzio's proposal was publicly filed via a Schedule 13D on November 24, 2025, and the independent members of the board are consulting advisors to review the offer. The company emphasised there is no assurance the deal will proceed and that it will update shareholders as required.

On the day of the announcement, SEM experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors responded to the potential buy-out scenario. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $13.50 - $21.40.