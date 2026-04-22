Selective Insurance Group Inc Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $95.4 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $107.6 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Selective Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $101.9 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $1.35 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Selective Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $95.4 Mln. vs. $107.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $1.35 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.