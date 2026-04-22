Selective Insurance Group Aktie
WKN: 866421 / ISIN: US8163001071
|
22.04.2026 22:55:57
Selective Insurance Group Inc Q1 Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $95.4 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $107.6 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Selective Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $101.9 million or $1.69 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $1.35 billion from $1.28 billion last year.
Selective Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $95.4 Mln. vs. $107.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $1.35 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Selective Insurance Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)