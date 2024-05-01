|
01.05.2024 15:51:22
SELLAS Reports Positive Phase 2 Preliminary Data With SLS009
(RTTNews) - SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) announced the preliminary data from Phase 2a trial of SLS009, a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and successful filing of a provisional patent application around the ASXL1 mutation and SLS009, including all CDK9 inhibitor drugs. The company said, as of April 19, data cutoff, a 57% overall response rate has been achieved thus far, in the selected optimal dose regimen of 30 mg BIW, far surpassing the targeted 20% rate.
SELLAS plans to initiate discussions with the FDA about the potential for an accelerated approval pathway with SLS009 in the ASXL1 molecularly defined r/r AML population as well as in patients harboring this mutation in other indications.
