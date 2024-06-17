Sellas Stock Slides Despite Receiving Positive IDMC Review For Phase 3 Regal Trial

(RTTNews) - Sellas Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS), Monday announced that the company's ongoing Phase 3 Regal clinical trial of Galinpepimut-S in acute myeloid leukemia has received positive feedback from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC.

Based on the findings, IDMC expects the interim analysis to occur by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Angelos Stergiou, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, commented, "The committee's review did not raise any safety or futility concerns, further strengthening our confidence in the potential of GPS as a safe and effective treatment option for AML patients".

Currently, Sellas' stock is moving down 19.45 percent, to $1.20 over the previous close of $1.5 on the Nasdaq.