Sempra Energy Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $713 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $567 million or $0.89 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $3.011 billion from $3.335 billion last year.
Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $713 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.011 Bln vs. $3.335 Bln last year.
