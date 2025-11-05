Sempra Energy Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $77 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $638 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $728 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $3.151 billion from $2.776 billion last year.

Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77 Mln. vs. $638 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $3.151 Bln vs. $2.776 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.70

FY26 EPS Guidance: $4.80 - $5.30