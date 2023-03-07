Semtech Advances PON Leadership with Latest PON-X™ Chipset for 10G PON Optical Network Units

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced it is expanding its PON-X™ portfolio with production availability of the PON-X GN28L98 combo chip and the PON-X GN28L54A 10G transimpedance amplifier (TIA) devices for 10G PON Optical Network Units (ONU) applications.

"The adoption of 10G PON technology continues to gather pace as carriers seek additional capacity and faster access speeds,” said Jacqui Adams, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "Our chipset contributes to that growth by bringing high-performance and low-cost solutions to equipment manufacturers.”

The PON-X GN28L98 is a fully integrated ONU combo chip for XGS-PON applications. Featuring several patented innovations, the PON-X GN28L98 optimizes low-cost lasers using unique laser driver eye shaping technology, which reduces the cost of the ONU. The new chip also integrates Semtech’s unique automatic laser calibration technology with programmable 10Gbps transmit and 10Gbps receive signal paths.

The PON-X GN28L98 is available in a small 4x4mm QFN package requiring minimal setup time for high production yield. Semtech also offers Reference Design Kits (RDKs) to enable rapid adoption of Semtech’s solution.

The PON-X GN28L54A is a high-sensitivity single channel 10Gbps TIA for use with Avalanche Photodiodes (APDs). Featuring Semtech’s patented HVcap technology and low input noise, the GN28L54A is a robust and proven method to remove the external high voltage capacitors in an ONU receiver, while simplifying layout and improving both sensitivity and crosstalk performance.

The GN28L54A is available now and supplied as bare die.

To learn more about Semtech’s PON-X technology, please visit here.

