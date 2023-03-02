Semtech and Broadcom Demonstrate Industry’s First 200G/lane Electrical-to-Optical Link at OFC 2023

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the successful demonstration of a 200G per lane (200G/lane) optical transmission link enabled by Semtech’s latest FiberEdge® 200G PAM4 PMDs and Broadcom’s latest generation DSP PHY.

In collaboration with Keysight Technologies Inc., Semtech and Broadcom will be conducting a live demonstration based on Semtech’s state-of-the-art FiberEdge 200G PAM4 EML Driver and TIA and Broadcom’s leading-edge 5nm 112GBd PAM4 DSP platform in Semtech’s booth #1901 and Broadcom’s booth #6425 at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) 2023 exhibition in San Diego, California from March 7 to 9.

With the ever-increasing demand for faster data processing and communication, Semtech’s FiberEdge 200G PAM4 PMDs, combined with Broadcom’s new 200G/lane DSP, provide the ideal solution to meet the high bandwidth requirements of next-generation data centers, delivering unprecedented levels of performance, bandwidth, speed and reliability for data communication systems. Further, it is a highly scalable solution enabling optical modules to support data rates up to 3.2 Tbps. Rapid deployment of the next generation of 51.2T switches in data center networks and high-performance computing is contingent on the maturity of optics based on next generation 200G/lane optical modules.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Broadcom and Keysight in this joint demonstration that showcases Semtech’s 200G PMDs and their interoperability with Broadcom’s cutting edge 200G/lane DSP and Keysight’s latest 200G equipment,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "The demonstration proves the performance of a 200G/lane ecosystem, paving the way for the deployment of next generation’s terabit optical transceivers in data centers.”

"This collaboration with Semtech and Keysight, two of the primary ecosystem enablers, is key to the next generation of optical modules that will deliver increased bandwidth in hyperscale cloud networks. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of high-speed connectivity, and we are excited to continue working with industry leaders to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” said Khushrow Machhi, senior director of marketing of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom.

"Semtech’s and Broadcom’s successful demonstration of the 200Gb/s optical link is another important milestone for the industry towards ubiquitous future 800G and 1.6T networks. Keysight’s early engagement with leading customers and continuous investments in technology and tools deliver the needed insights that enable these milestones,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center Solutions Group.

About Semtech’s Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; future responses to and effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other similar health crises; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments including with respect to Huawei and certain of its affiliates and other entities identified by the U.S. government, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions, including as a result of inflation and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005277/en/