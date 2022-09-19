Semtech Announces Production Release of New Lower Power Tri-Edge™ 50G PAM4 CDR Receiver for 200G and 400G Data Center Applications

ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced initial production availability of GN2559S, Semtech’s new low power Tri-Edge™ CDR receiver solution to enable next-generation data center short-reach (SR) and long-reach (LR) optical links. The Tri-Edge GN2559S is a next generation Tri-Edge PAM4 receiver with quad PAM4 CDRs and integrated linear transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) offering ultra-low power and low latency receiver performance that meets the needs of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud data center networks.

"The initial production availability of the next generation Tri-Edge GN2559S receiver is moving the needle for the strong and fast growing PAM4 data center market. Building upon the Tri-Edge PAM4 SR CDR chipset, which was successfully developed for major Cloud data centers, the GN2559S will offer more power saving and enhanced receiver performance,” said Tim Vang, vice president, marketing and applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "With 400mW power reduction from the previous generation receiver, the GN2559S enables industry best in class power consumption for both SR and LR data center optical interconnects.”

The Tri-Edge GN2559S is now in initial production and Semtech will also offer a complete Reference Design Kit (RDK) for SR and LR applications to enable rapid adoption of Semtech’s solution.

Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for data centers includes:

GN2559S: PAM4 4x56G CDR + TIA

GN2558: PAM4 4x56G CDR + VCSEL Driver

GN2559: PAM4 4x56G CDR + TIA

GN2538: PAM4 2x56G CDR + VCSEL Driver

GN2539: PAM4 2x56G CDR + TIA

GN2555: Quad PAM4 4x56G CDR + DML Driver

GN2559: Quad PAM4 4x56G CDR + TIA

The Tri-Edge GN2559S will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #322 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022, Sept. 18-22, in Basel, Switzerland. Register here.

Learn more about Semtech’s Tri-Edge platform here.

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

