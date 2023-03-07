Semtech Announces Production Release of Specialized FiberEdge® Solutions for Use in Optical Modules for 5G Wireless X-haul Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced that it is expanding its FiberEdge® portfolio with the production availability of two new solutions for transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), offering best-in-class performance for use in high-performance optical modules operating at 25Gbps for 5G wireless infrastructure.

The two new FiberEdge solutions are part of Semtech’s portfolio that provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network markets.

The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 are single lane 24-28Gbps non-return-to-zero (NRZ) TIAs specialized for use in both grey (single color) and multiple color wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical modules. Additionally, both the GN1300 and GN1400 enable industrial temperature range operation for use in optical modules for 5G wireless base stations for front-haul and aggregate networks.

"The production availability of the FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 offers customers optimized performance for the PIN receiver optical sub-assembly (ROSA) and APD ROSA applications, which customers now require as they ramp up their 25G optical module solutions for the 5G wireless market,” said Soham Shah, product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "When coupled with Semtech’s 25G ClearEdge® clock and data recovery (CDR) devices, the optical modules exceed performance requirements for all module types and architectures.”

The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #1901 during the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) 2023, March 7-9, in San Diego, California.

Learn more about Semtech’s FiberEdge portfolio here. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

