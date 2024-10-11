Semtech Board Chair, Ye Jane Li, Selected as 2024 NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced that Semtech Board Chair, Ye Jane Li (Jane Li), is a 2024 NACD Directorship 100 Honoree.

NACD is the authority on boardroom practices with more than 24,000 members. Since 2007, the NACD Directorship 100 has recognized influential figures in the boardroom and corporate governance. Peer-nominated and ratified by the NACD board, the 2024 list features 100 directors and governance professionals who embody the knowledge, leadership and excellence upheld by the NACD.

"We are incredibly proud to have our board chair recognized with the NACD Directorship 100 Award,” said Hong Hou, Semtech’s president and chief executive officer. "This honor not only highlights Jane Li’s unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity, but also underscores the importance of diversity in leadership. Her presence on our board enriches our perspectives and strengthens our governance practices, paving the way for future generations of leaders.”

"I am truly honored to be recognized as part of the NACD Directorship 100 and I thank all my board colleagues at Semtech and other boards for their trust and support,” said Jane Li. "As a female Asian American leader, this award represents not just my individual journey, but the importance of diverse voices in corporate governance. Together, we can drive meaningful change and inspire future generations to pursue leadership roles in the boardroom.”

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and trade names mentioned may be marks and names of their respective companies.

