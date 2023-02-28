Semtech Collaborates with The Things Industries to Bring LoRaWAN® and Cellular Solutions to Market

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced it is collaborating with partners including The Things Industries on new solutions that combine cellular and LoRaWAN® to enable more IoT use cases, faster adoption, easier integration and quicker time-to-market.

The complexity of integrating end-to-end connectivity is slowing down IoT adoption at scale, and is considered one of the top challenges of new IoT deployments according to a global survey by Analysys Mason. Semtech is working with LoRaWAN ecosystem partners to address this issue by developing new IoT solutions that combine the long-range coverage and ultra-low power of its LoRa® devices, with the high-speed and ubiquity connectivity of cellular, to enable the integration of systems across the two technologies simplifying IoT deployments and offering expanded network coverage.

One such partner is The Things Industries, a provider of managed global LoRaWAN network infrastructure that announced earlier this month that it had reached 1 million connected devices on its LoRaWAN network management infrastructure. According to The Things Industries, reaching 1 million connected devices demonstrates reliability and scalability of The Things Stack, and delivers significant efficiency benefits to customers. The million devices are distributed across a large base of customers, system integrators and device vendors across the globe.

"With this collaboration, we are bringing together the cellular and LoRaWAN ecosystems to provide LoRaWAN developers with the ubiquity of cellular connectivity, and all customers with best-in-class solutions for the Internet of Things,” said Ross Gray, vice president and general manager of the IoT Connected Services Group, Semtech. "Working closely with ecosystem partners such as The Things Industries, by combining cellular and LoRaWAN technologies, we are creating a more reliable and efficient network of IoT products and solutions that not only offer enhanced network capacity, scalability, and cost efficiency for our customers, but that also help to enable the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet.”

"This partnership is testament to our commitment to providing customers with a secure, predictable, and scalable IoT network infrastructure for their gateway backhauls utilizing LoRaWAN,” said Wienke Giezeman, CEO & Co-founder, The Things Industries. "Although our pure focus in providing a world class global LoRaWAN network management infrastructure, our customers are actively using a wide range of connectivity options for their IoT solutions. Together with strong ecosystem partners like Semtech, we are pushing further integration between cellular and LoRa. We have an exciting roadmap of innovations on the edge between LoRa and cellular coming in 2023, solving concrete pain points around data availability, backhaul security and backhaul cost predictability. Exciting times ahead!”

Semtech at Mobile World Congress 2023

Alongside Lora Alliance® members Netmore, MultiTech and Acklio, Semtech is hosting a LoRaWAN reception at Mobile World Congress at The Netherlands Pavilion on Tuesday, February 28th. Semtech will also be speaking at both the MVNO and 5G IoT Summits on Wednesday, March 1st and its cellular solutions will be on display at Orange, Celona and NTT’s booths. A number of partners from the LoRaWAN ecosystem will also be exhibiting.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About The Things Industries

The Things Industries is the world's leading provider of managed and on-premises LoRaWAN network servers, supporting more than 1M LoRaWAN devices across the world. As product leader it delivers the most feature complete LoRaWAN network management core and a managed platform at scale.

