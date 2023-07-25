Semtech Collaborates with UnaBiz to integrate Sigfox 0G Technology on Market-Leading LoRa® Platforms

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced it is collaborating with Massive IoT service provider and integrator UnaBiz, to enable Sigfox 0G technology on Semtech’s LoRa Edge™ and the next generation LoRa Connect™ platforms. This collaboration will enable customers to develop solutions that combine LoRaWAN® and Sigfox 0G technologies, providing global coverage for more IoT use cases such as asset management through ultra-low power geolocation in industries including supply chain and logistics.

Semtech’s LoRa technology, with its long range, low power and secure communication capabilities, has emerged as the de facto IoT platform for private LPWAN IoT applications. Today, LoRa Edge and the LoRa Connect transceivers offer cutting-edge radio performance with highly desirable features such as multi-band connectivity, ultra-low power Wi-Fi and GNSS scanning capabilities in a single monolithic silicon, making them highly cost-effective platforms for IoT and geolocation applications in the global unlicensed LPWAN market, ensuring wide coverage. This collaboration paves the road for LoRa Cloud™ geolocation on the Sigfox global 0G network, currently present in over 70 countries. Simplifying IoT deployments and enhancing global availability based on the combined network’s coverage will enhance the options and opportunities for developers to create world-class solutions.

UnaBiz joined the LoRa Alliance® as a Contributor member recently following a series of partnership announcements with several LoRaWAN ecosystem members. In April 2023, UnaBiz opened up the Sigfox device library to the public and IoT community to build bridges with all IoT communication technologies and power sustainable business growth. The open device library facilitated the validation of the Sigfox 0G technology with the LoRa Edge platform.

"With this collaboration, we are bringing together the LoRaWAN and Sigfox ecosystems to expand Semtech's LoRa platform to an even larger footprint of LPWAN networks across the globe and provide IoT developers and customers with best-in-class solutions for ultra-low power connectivity, security and cloud-based geolocation,” said Tom Mueller, executive vice president and general manager of the IoT System Products Group, Semtech. "We are creating a cost-effective, single SKU platform for our customers to benefit from the best available network coverage globally and we are enabling LoRa Cloud geolocation across these networks, bringing ultra-low power Wi-Fi and GNSS sniffing for logistics and asset tracking.”

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to provide our customers with the most cost-effective and energy-efficient technologies for sustainable solutions,” said Remi Lorrain, Vice President of Convergence, UnaBiz. "By accelerating technology convergence at the device and software layer, we provide our customers the freedom to select the most effective and relevant connectivity, leveraging both Sigfox 0G network and LoRaWAN coverage, based on their business requirements and sustainability goals.”

