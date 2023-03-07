Semtech Demonstrates World’s First 50G Higher Speed PON Compliant Chipset at OFC 2023

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today demonstrated the first PMD chipset to comply with the timing and performance requirements of the ITU standard for 50G HS-PON (Higher Speed PON) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) applications.

"50G PON enables multi-gigabit broadband services for homes and businesses and will drive new use cases for the PON market,” said Jacqui Adams, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "Our chipset contributes to that growth by enabling OLT transceiver module vendors to bring high-performance products to market which meet the performance and timing requirements of next generation multi-gigabit PON network standards.”

Featuring Semtech’s latest PON-X™ devices, the GN7161 combo chip and the GN7060 burst mode transimpedance amplifier (TIA), the demonstration showcases the performance and burst-mode timing of the chipset.

The PON-X GN7161 combo chip is a fully integrated solution for OLT transmit and receive signals. It comprises a patented 50Gbps NRZ EML driver/CDR with a multi-rate 25G burst mode limiting amplifier.

The PON-X GN7060 is a high-sensitivity multi-rate 25G burst mode TIA with fast settling time. GN7060 includes several patented innovations with very low input noise and high dynamic range for burst mode applications. GN7060 meets the convergence time and burst dynamic range requirements of 25G HS-PON.

The PON-X™ HS-PON solutions will be demonstrated at the Semtech booth #1901 during OFC 2023.

To learn more about Semtech’s PON-X technology, please visit https://www.semtech.com/applications/networking-communication/passive-optical-networks-fiber-to-the-home.

The demonstration is the latest example of how Semtech is innovating and delivering optical networking product platforms that provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions, used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network markets.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

