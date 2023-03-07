Semtech Joins Mobile Optical Pluggable Alliance to Help Drive Next-Gen 5G Wireless Requirements and Optical Solutions

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced it has joined the industry leading Mobile Optical Pluggable Alliance (MOPA) along with Coherent, Ericsson, Lumentum, Nokia and Sumitomo Electric, as the only semiconductor member. The MOPA Alliance is dedicated to defining and developing future optical pluggable requirements so the industry can accelerate new optical solutions.

"Semiconductor integrated circuits are an integral part of the wireless solution and will be even more important moving forward. By joining MOPA we can accelerate the time-to-market of optical integrated circuits for next-generation wireless architectures,” said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "Our Tri-Edge™ portfolio is production ready and we expect it will help drive high-bandwidth, low latency use-cases such as mmWave Massive MIMO applications.”

"We are excited to expand MOPA with Semtech’s participation. Together, our goal is to enable a path toward faster rollouts with the right architectures for 5G and beyond,” said Stefan Dahlfort, MOPA Lead. "It is critical to have partners like Semtech, a leading optical networking semiconductor partner engaged early as we define the next-generation solutions to ensure our technical specifications can be brought to market quickly.”

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscribers are expected to reach 5 billion by 2028, while the data traffic needs are also expected to grow significantly at the same time. This requires key players in the ecosystem to have a shared and common view to drive the correct optical pluggable requirements. MOPA was formed to execute on that vision and to agree on the most important high-level requirements and optical solutions for 5G.

