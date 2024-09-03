Semtech Optical Expert To Present at IFOC 2024

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, announced that Weiliang Deng, data center product marketing director for Semtech will present at the 22nd Infostone Optical Communication Market and Technology Conference (IFOC) taking place in Shenzhen, China from Sept. 9-10, 2024.

Reducing power consumption in data centers is increasingly problematic as the industry moves to ever higher bandwidths at 800G and 1.6T, driven largely by generative artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Meeting the extreme power and capacity needs of AI workloads requires that data center architectures and the interconnects they rely on also evolve.

In his presentation on Sept. 9, 2024 at 9:55 am local time, Mr. Deng will discuss the advantages of ultra-low latency, low power analog multimode linear pluggable optics (LPO) and active copper cable (ACC) technologies to help enable data center architects to balance capacity growth and power consumption constraints with advanced analog solutions.

The conference will focus on application market needs including AI computing power, copper and optical interconnects, 800G/1.6T/3.2T and advancing the current optical communication industry.

