Semtech to Showcase New Linear Pluggable Optical Links for AI and ML Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2024

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider and a founding member of the LPO MSA (www.lpo-msa.org), today announced the demonstration of 100Gbps/lane linear pluggable optical links featuring Semtech’s PAM4 PMDs from its FiberEdge product line and from its new DirectEdge brand, focused specifically on LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) applications.

At the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) 2024 exhibition in San Diego, California, from Mar. 26 to 28, Semtech’s live demonstration in Semtech’s booth #5301 will include:

400Gbps SR4 LPO modules and 800G SR8 LPO modules, featuring Semtech’s DirectEdge GN1858 quad VCSEL driver and GN1856 quad TIA, interoperating in isolation with latest switch ASIC technology as well as with the latest Network Interface Card (NIC) technology, emulating a Top of Rack to NIC arrangement

400Gbps DR4 LPO module featuring Semtech’s FiberEdge MZM driver and GN1814 quad TIA, interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology

400Gbps FR4 LPO module featuring Semtech’s FiberEdge EML driver and GN1817 quad TIA, interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology

800Gbps DR8 LPO module featuring Semtech’s FiberEdge EML driver, GN1825 octal TIA and GN8089 Semtech’s own PIC (Photonic Integrated Circuit), interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology

In addition, 400Gbps SR4 and DR4 LPO modules with Semtech’s PMDs will be interoperating with latest switch ASIC technology and other LPO modules from multi-vendor ecosystem in OIF’s booth #1323.

"The demonstration of a vast number of ready-to-adopt multi-mode and single-mode LPO modules in Semtech’s booth at OFC this year to the extensive PMDs already present in the FiberEdge product line, reflects Semtech’s commitment to support LPO and take it to the next adoption level,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "Reliable signal integrity, equalization and flexibility are key to make LPO successful, and Semtech’s DirectEdge and FiberEdge PMDs are the perfect candidates for this to match the needs of AI and ML high speed interconnects while reducing optical module power consumption by up to 50% versus DSP based solutions. Data centers are expected to utilize this power savings to deploy increased compute capability. LPO solutions also offer reduced latency and lower costs than DSP based solutions delivering additional value propositions for data centers.”

About Semtech’s Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

