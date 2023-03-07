Semtech Unveils FiberEdge® Octal Linear Transimpedance Amplifier for 800G and 1.6T Data Center Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, today announced the expansion of its optical networking portfolio with sample availability of the FiberEdge® GN1825 octal transimpedance amplifier (TIA).

"At 800G and beyond a beachfront layout on the TIAs enables improved and easy optical fiber coupling layout in optical transceivers,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. "With its 8 channels, combined with flip-chip technology, the new FiberEdge GN1825 product ensures that the beachfront TIA’s layout occupies the minimal footprint while still delivering the outstanding performance required in data centers, characteristic of the Semtech’s FiberEdge TIAs portfolio.”

This new product is part of Semtech’s optical networking portfolio that provides high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network markets.

The FiberEdge GN1825 is a PAM4 56GBd 500µm-pitch octal TIA, available as flip-chip bare die, designed for 800GBASE-DR8, 2x400GBASE-DR4/LR4/FR4 and 1.6TBASE-DR16 optical transceivers, Chip on Board (COB) optical assemblies and silicon photonics (SiPh). With its high gain, high bandwidth, high stability, low power, low group delay variation and feature richness, the GN1825 enables fast deployment into very-high density single mode fiber applications into the terabits generation. The FiberEdge GN1825 is sampling now.

About Semtech

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

