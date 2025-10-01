Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Before RBI Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Wednesday after eight consecutive sessions of losses.

The Reserve Bank of India announces its monetary policy decision later in the day, with economists expecting no change in the repo rate and the policy stance.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 210 points, or 0.3 percent, at 80,477 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 61 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,673.

Among the prominent gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma climbed 1-2 percent.

Lupin jumped 3 percent after securing FDA approval for Rivaroxaban Oral Suspension, a medication used in the treatment of Venous Thromboembolism.

RITES gained nearly 2 percent. The company has signed a pact with Etihad Rail to pursue business collaboration in the mobility sector across the UAE and other regions.

RBL Bank fell 2.5 percent after announcing a bancassurance partnership with Life Insurance Corporation of India.