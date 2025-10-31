Sensex, Nifty End Lower On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday as renewed foreign investor selling overshadowed upbeat corporate earnings and easing global trade tensions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 465.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to 83,938.71, tracking mixed global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 155.75 points, or 0.60 percent, to 25,722.10 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended down 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,363 shares declining while 1,794 shares rose and 152 shares ended unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Eternal lost 3.5 percent, NTPC gave up 2.4 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 1.6 percent.

Globally, Asian stocks ended mixed, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a record high on the back of a weaker yen and South Kore's Kospi setting a new peak on the back of strong gains in the tech sector while Chinese and Hong Kong markets retreated on dismal PMI data.

European stocks were subdued in early trade ahead of the release of key Eurozone inflation report.

Gold inched lower but was on track for a third straight monthly gain as the ongoing U.S. government shutdown completed one month.

Oil prices declined and were on course for a third straight monthly decline on supply glut fears.