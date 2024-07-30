30.07.2024 12:21:29

Sensex, Nifty End On Flat Note After Volatility

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up all early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended up 99.56 points, or 0.12 percent, at 81,455.40, and the 50-share Nifty index finished up 21.20 points, or 0.09 percent, at 24,857.30 as focus shifted to a Federal Reserve meeting and upcoming mega-cap U.S. tech earnings.

Escalating Middle East tensions and China demand worries also rendered the underlying mood cautious.

Titan Company, Power Grid Corp, BPCL, NTPC and Tata Motors surged 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Grasim, Cipla, SBI Life and LTIMindTree all fell around 2 percent. PNB Housing Finance lost nearly 2 percent after a large block deal.

Colgate-Palmolive India jumped 4.7 percent after posting 33 percent growth in quarterly profit.

Pfizer rallied 3.4 percent as Q1 net profit zoomed 61 percent year-on-year.

