Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Friday after ending sharply lower the previous day post RBI's decision to hold the repo rate for the sixth consecutive time.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended up 167.06 points, or 0.23 percent, at 71,595.49 after a volatile session.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 64.55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,782.50 ahead of the release of U.S., U.K., and Indian inflation data next week.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively due to valuation concerns after a recent strong rally.

Grasim soared 5.9 percent in the Nifty pack while ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and SBI rallied 2-3 percent.

On the losing side, Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra all fell around 2 percent.

Global cues were mixed due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Gold traded flat in European trade, the dollar was slightly higher and bond yields remained elevated in light of recent robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments by several Fed officials. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,046.45.

Oil was course for a weekly gain after hopes of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas fizzled out.