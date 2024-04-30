30.04.2024 12:40:00

Sensex, Nifty Give Up Early Gains Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

No change in interest rates is expected, but the accompanying policy statement and remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell may offer some clues on what the U.S. central bank might cut interest rates in the coming months.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 188.50 points, or 0.25 percent, at 74,482.78 ahead of a holiday for markets on Wednesday due to Maharashtra Day.

Weekly expiry of the Bank Nifty F&O contracts also dampened sentiment, with the broader NSE Nifty index settling down 38.55 points, or 0.17 percent, at 22,604.85.

Pharma, metal and tech stocks led losses, with HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel and Tech Mahindra falling 1-2 percent.

Among the top gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra soared 4.8 percent after launching the 3X0 in India.

Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto Corp, Shriram Finance and Power Grid Corp rallied 2-3 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen