Sensex, Nifty Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were up modestly in cautious trade on Thursday as traders reduced bets on larger rate cuts by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming policy meeting next week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 191 points, or 0.2 percent, at 81,714 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,003.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rallied almost 2 percent as it signed a concession agreement to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat.

BPCL and IOC both rose about 1 percent after they have been awarded production concession in Abu Dhabi.

Vedanta climbed 1.1 percent after raising $900 million through a US dollar bond issue to prepay existing debt.

Engineers India jumped 3 percent after an update that it has secured new orders worth Rs 4,681 crore in the first five months of FY2025.

Nazara Technologies advanced 2.7 percent after it acquired a 15.86 percent stake in blockchain-based e-sports startup Stan for $2.2 million.

ONGC edged up 0.8 percent as Brent crude futures rebounded from 3-1/2-year lows.

Tata Steel gained 1.4 percent after it signed a £500-million-pound-sterling grant funding agreement with the U.K. government for the green steel project at Port Talbot.

Tata Motors dropped 1.2 percent to extend recent losses.