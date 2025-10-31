Sensient Technologies CorpShs Aktie

Sensient Technologies CorpShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864463 / ISIN: US81725T1007

31.10.2025 13:13:17

Sensient Technologies Reaffirms FY25 EPS And Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $3.13 to $3.23 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth is now expected in the double-digits, compared to the prior forecast for high single-digit to double-digit growth.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share on revenue growth of 3.41 percent to $1.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

