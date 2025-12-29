29.12.2025 02:49:27

Senvest Capital Announces Passing Of Founder Victor Mashaal

(RTTNews) - Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) announced the passing of its founder and long-time leader, Victor Mashaal. He served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Victor Mashaal passed away at the age of 87 following a brief illness.

On an interim basis, his duties as President and Chief Executive Officer will be jointly assumed by Richard Mashaal, Director and Vice-President of the Corporation, and George Malikotsis, Vice-President, Finance. Both will continue to carry out their existing responsibilities alongside these new roles.

Victor Mashaal's duties as Chairman will be taken on an interim basis by Frank Daniel, current Board member and Secretary Treasurer. Additionally, the vacancy on the Board created by his passing will be filled by George Malikotsis.

