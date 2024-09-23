ServiceNow Demonstrates Commitment to Building a Better World, Expands Access to Technology, Knowledge, and Opportunity

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced plans to accelerate digital experiences for nonprofit organizations by expanding access to technology, knowledge, and opportunity. The company showcased its refreshed commitment to a better world during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where it is also sponsoring activities and organizations, including the Concordia Annual Summit and the Diana Award, Goals House, the Devex Summit, the World Climate Summit, and the Global Africa Initiative.

Driven by the company’s purpose to make the world work better for everyone, ServiceNow believes technology has the power to improve people's lives and is providing tangible opportunities for action and pursuit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve a more sustainable world, eradicate hunger and poverty, end discrimination, and address climate change.

"At ServiceNow, our defining impact is reflected in our purpose and permeates every aspect of our business – how we build technology, how we collaborate with customers and partners, how we support the growth of our people, and how we aim to do good in the world,” said Vanessa Smith, president, ServiceNow.org. "ServiceNow believes it’s a tremendous moment to shape the trajectory of how the world works in the 21st century – and to lead that endeavor with intent. We’re excited to seize this moment together and show what it truly means to create access to a better world for everyone.”

Commitment to making the world work better at UNGA 2024

Across UNGA events from September 23-27, ServiceNow will demonstrate its commitment to listening and learning from leaders and engaging in meaningful discussions and advocacy with civil society, government, and business.

Company leadership, including Vanessa Smith, president, ServiceNow.org; Paul Smith, chief commercial officer; Jacqui Canney, chief people officer; and Karen Pavlin, chief equity and inclusion officer, among others, will join activities throughout the week to drive meaningful conversations about the importance of technology in solving the world’s most challenging problems. ServiceNow is a lead partner for the Concordia Annual Summit, a partner for the Devex Summit, a partner of the Global Africa Initiative, and a supporter of the World Climate Summit and the Goals House.

ServiceNow is committed to expanding access to technology resources and supporting nonprofits in solving the world's most significant challenges. Through these efforts, ServiceNow has set a bold ambition to partner with nonprofits and customers to accelerate impact and reach 1 billion people. This includes the company’s ambition to positively reach 20 million people through its philanthropy efforts.

As a market leader in AI and digital transformation, ServiceNow is focused on helping nonprofits have better access to AI and technology by empowering innovators to address global challenges.

by empowering innovators to address global challenges. Knowledge by creating equitable entry to the digital economy and advancing tech careers through RiseUp with ServiceNow.

by creating equitable entry to the digital economy and advancing tech careers through RiseUp with ServiceNow. Opportunity by facilitating the digital transformation of underserved communities and through greater access to donations and needed resources.

Research reveals nonprofits need AI and technology for more significant impact

Nearly 60% of nonprofits say AI, especially generative AI (GenAI), will increase productivity, boosting their ability to raise funds, engage donors, and deliver on their missions, according to the Nonprofit Digital Transformation Report 2024 by ServiceNow and ThoughtLab. Further, if all nonprofits advanced their digital transformation efforts, they could support an additional 103.1 million people annually. While nonprofits recognize the value of digital transformation to achieve greater efficiency and scale, few lead the way in digital innovation, as they are often faced with significant barriers due to limited resources and technical skills.

Through ServiceNow.org, the company is helping close this gap while creating equitable access to AI and technology. This includes its partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a global nonprofit dedicated to helping people affected by humanitarian crises, to equip frontline workers with the technology they need to make their jobs more efficient. ServiceNow has helped the IRC along its digital transformation journey, deploying technical solutions that enable the organization to work more efficiently and effectively.

Other global impact efforts include the company’s longstanding partnership with GivePower, through which ServiceNow helps 1 million Kenyans access clean, safe drinking water daily. In June, ServiceNow helped fund two solar-powered water systems in Kenya, which combine solar power and advanced water purification technology to produce up to 75,000 liters per day of sustainable and reliable clean drinking water for the local communities and has the potential to serve more than 35,000 people every day for 20 years.

Enhancements to advance ESG solution now available

ServiceNow’s ESG solution, powered by the Now Platform, helps companies activate ESG strategies, programs, and initiatives—from enhancing diversity and inclusion and reducing carbon emissions to enabling business resilience—and assists organizations in planning, managing, governing, and reporting on their ESG programs and initiatives to drive greater environmental, social, and business impact.

As part of the Now Platform Xanadu release that launched on Sept. 10, 2024, ServiceNow rolled out enhancements to its ESG solution, designed to further expand ESG capabilities built into the ServiceNow platform:

A new Scope 3 dashboard allows companies to comprehensively track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for scopes 1, 2, and 3, and define categories and representations of data.

allows companies to comprehensively track greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for scopes 1, 2, and 3, and define categories and representations of data. Metrics enhancements empower greater customization, precision, and flexibility in data management and analysis, with the ability to collect data in custom fiscal calendars and run metrics on-demand.

empower greater customization, precision, and flexibility in data management and analysis, with the ability to collect data in custom fiscal calendars and run metrics on-demand. Additional content and integrations enhance reporting capabilities to help ensure the most comprehensive and up-to-date information is represented across sources.

ServiceNow’s global impact inspires a movement that removes barriers and creates opportunities to make the world work better. The company has dedicated some of the most capable, resourceful, and innovative minds worldwide, eager to fulfill our purpose.

Catch ServiceNow in action

In support of its activities during the week, ServiceNow will participate in the following sessions at UNGA and the World Climate Summit:

Monday, Sept. 23

Goals House panel discussion with Vanessa Smith, president of ServiceNow.org, hosted in partnership with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) on "Harnessing Transformation and Innovation for the SDGs”.

Concordia roundtable discussion in partnership with Diana Award on youth advocacy with Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at ServiceNow.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Deloitte Climate Week NYC panel with Karen Pavlin, chief equity and inclusion officer at ServiceNow, on "Bridging the Generational Divide: A Catalyst for Innovation and Sustainability”.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Concordia keynote session with Jacqui Canney, chief people officer at ServiceNow, on "The Tech Industry’s Role in Shaping Policy and Social Progress”.

World Climate Summit fireside chat with Combiz Abdolrahimi, vice president of government affairs at ServiceNow, on "Accelerating the Green Transition with Policy and Innovation”.

Concordia roundtable session with Cheick Camara, vice president managing director, ServiceNow Africa, on "Open Source AI: it's about Choice”.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Devex Keynote Session with Vanessa Smith, on "Innovative education for a sustainable future: Leveraging technology to advance the SDGs”.

GABI panels on "Ai-frica! How the continent can win the AI race” & "The Panel of the Future: Solutions for igniting Africa’s digital revolution” with Cheick Camara, vice president managing director, ServiceNow Africa.

Goals House panel discussion hosted by ServiceNow’s Karen Pavlin and the Obama Foundation on "Black Women in Leadership”.

Find out more about ServiceNow’s commitment to a better world.

