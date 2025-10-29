ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 22:30:32

ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.010 billion or $4.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $3.407 billion from $2.797 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $502 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $3.407 Bln vs. $2.797 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.420 - $3.430 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $12.835 -$12.845 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Incmehr Nachrichten