ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
29.10.2025 22:30:32
ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.010 billion or $4.82 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $3.407 billion from $2.797 billion last year.
ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $502 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $3.407 Bln vs. $2.797 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.420 - $3.430 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $12.835 -$12.845 Bln
