ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $502 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.010 billion or $4.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $3.407 billion from $2.797 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $502 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $3.407 Bln vs. $2.797 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.420 - $3.430 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $12.835 -$12.845 Bln