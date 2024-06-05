ServiceNow Named a Leader in Strategic Portfolio Management Tools Evaluation

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2024. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solution’s enterprise-grade AI capabilities that are designed to increase business value and accelerate decision making.

According to the report, "ServiceNow doubled down on its investment in SPM, and the results show... ServiceNow capitalizes on its AI capabilities to enhance core capabilities and optimize planning. Application portfolio management (APM) is a particular strength with strong support for inventory, capability mapping, assessment, and tracking features. Collaboration enables broader user engagement. ServiceNow’s vision ambitiously focuses on connecting strategy, planning, and delivery in a user-friendly environment that enables organizations to execute strategies.”

"In today’s rapidly evolving AI-driven landscape, ROI for technology deployments often hinges on making the right choices at the right time. Strategic Portfolio Management is no longer a luxury, but an imperative for organizations seeking to stay ahead of the curve,” said Yoav Boaz, VP and GM of SPM at ServiceNow. "ServiceNow is helping our customers gain a clear advantage and capitalize on the opportunities in front of them by enabling data-driven decision making, optimized resource allocation, and accelerated goal achievement across the entire enterprise with our Strategic Portfolio Management solution.”

ServiceNow’s SPM solution consolidates work to achieve business goals and aligns it on a single, trusted AI platform, enabling business leaders to have a 360-degree view across the enterprise to make more informed decisions and meet goals quickly. ServiceNow is one of the fastest growing players in the SPM market, and it recently expanded its capabilities by introducing Now Assist for SPM, which integrates Now Assist AI and synthesizes customer feedback and requests in one place, so organizations can respond to evolving customer needs faster and more efficiently.

Key capabilities of ServiceNow's SPM solution include:

Harness AI and intelligent automation to increase efficiency Break down barriers and resolve issues fast with a generative AI-powered virtual agent Optimize business processes and uncover trends and patterns using in-platform process mining Automate routine tasks with machine learning so product managers can focus on more meaningful work

Consolidate processes and increase visibility in a single platform Empower teams with a hub for end-to-end planning, visualization, and collaboration, as well as for capturing, assessing, and managing business demands and resources Support the management of funds, as well as simulate and compare investment scenarios, so leaders can make sure that spend maps back to business strategies and objectives Anticipate trends, prioritize resources, and continuously improve outcomes with real-time analytics Align all work across the platform to enterprise goals with the new Collaborative Work Management solution—a central hub for knowledge workers

Deliver business outcomes quickly and precisely Prioritize, plan, manage, and scale agile portfolios and investments for optimal business value so organizations can deliver innovative products and services faster Ensure investments reflect organizational strategies to achieve the desired business results with real-time tracking of goal progress Accelerate value delivery across the enterprise by enabling teams to manage work using any work methodology (traditional, agile, hybrid)



