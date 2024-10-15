ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Applications in IT Service Management

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, has been named a Leader in the first ever 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Applications in IT Service Management (ITSM). This report evaluated completeness of vision and ability to execute on delivering AI capabilities that enhance ITSM, including machine learning, virtual agent, and generative AI (GenAI). In addition to its completeness of vision, ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its customer reach advantage, innovative product roadmap, and strategic investment in research and development.

According to Gartner, "I&O leaders are challenged by rising costs of support, and declining employee engagement and productivity. AI capabilities enable I&O teams to optimize IT support and service management processes (such as incident and problem management) through insight and automation. This can lead to tangible reduction in costs, such as labor savings by handling support issues and requests automatically, faster resolutions, and improved accuracy in triage, categorization and expert identification. In addition to addressing overheads, AI solutions can improve the employee-facing user experience and enhance IT’s relationship with the business consumer. Some features, such as intelligent risk advisory, can help I&O leaders avoid disruptions and provide reliable IT services."

"ServiceNow is delivering tangible AI capabilities integrated directly into our ITSM solutions, transforming service operations with measurable impact that elevates employee experiences, enhances IT productivity, and ensures service resilience,” said Rohit (RJ) Jainendra, general manager and vice president of ITSM at ServiceNow. "Now Assist for ITSM empowers organizations to improve self-service, resolve incidents faster, and boost productivity by summarizing activities and providing contextual answers, not just search results. And when coupled with IT Operations Management and ServiceNow AI Agents, we are delivering the future of IT Service Management today.”

For more than a decade, ServiceNow has integrated AI and machine learning into the Now Platform, including in 2018 with the introduction of ITSM Pro with predictive intelligence and virtual agent. ServiceNow launched Now Assist for ITSM in September 2023 as part of its Now Platform Vancouver release, introducing powerful GenAI capabilities to enterprise IT leaders. Designed to boost productivity and streamline workflows, Now Assist equips IT teams with real-time insights and automates key tasks creating incident records and resolution notes. With AI-powered, context-driven responses and summaries, Now Assist for ITSM reduces manual effort and accelerates decision-making, allowing organizations to focus on strategic initiatives while improving overall efficiency with improved self-service and deflection capabilities for employees. Now Assist integrates domain-specific large language models (LLMs) purpose built for IT to support teams in more effectively managing their workloads all on a single platform. In its most recent Now Platform Xanadu release, ServiceNow introduced hundreds of new AI capabilities, including ServiceNow AI Agents which will reinvent workflows across the enterprise, from small and specialized tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Automation further helps IT professionals by simplifying everyday tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic projects.

Some sample use cases of Now Assist for ITSM include:

Now Assist in AI Search – Leverages the power of the Now LLM GenAI model to answer questions with actionable AI-generated summaries of relevant knowledge articles.

AI Search connectors – Extends search to Microsoft SharePoint and Confluence sources.

Now Assist in Virtual Agent – Uses LLMs to create a natural-language conversational experience that improves self-service.

Chat summarization – Summarizes conversations between users and virtual agents or live agents, enabling faster handoffs and reducing repetitive questions for follow-up agents.

Write with Now Assist – Uses GenAI to help agents create and edit chat replies and emails.

Incident summarization – Generates comprehensive summaries of incidents, actions taken, and recommended next steps to accelerate resolution response time.

Resolution notes generation – Creates detailed, auto-generated resolution notes from incident notes and activity, saving time and providing valuable information for future reference and content generation.

Knowledge article generation – Automatically produces and publishes knowledge articles for human review to help deflect routine incidents and close information gaps, improving overall operational efficiency.

Change request summarization – Captures key details of a change request, including status, risks, and implementation plans, enabling IT teams to quickly understand and act on change requests.

Now Assist for ITSM also integrates with Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Slack.

Additional Information:

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Applications in IT Service Management is available here.

Find more information on Now Assist for ITSM here.

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Artificial Intelligence Applications in IT Service Management, Chris Matchett, Rich Doheny, Chris Laske, Ankita Hundal, 9 October 2024

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. And/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015627717/en/