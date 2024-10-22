ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for Fifth Consecutive Year

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. This marks the fifth consecutive year where ServiceNow has been positioned as a Leader. This recognition was based on an evaluation of ServiceNow’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its commitment to innovation and consistent delivery of customer demand for GenAI and workflow automation features.

Gartner defines enterprise low-code application platforms (LCAPs) as "platforms for accelerated development and maintenance of applications, using model-driven tools for the entire application’s technology stack, generative AI, and prebuilt component catalogs.” According to Gartner, "By 2028, 60% of software development organizations will use enterprise LCAPs as their main internal developer platform, up from 10% in 2024.”1

"We’re pioneering a new era where AI and automation empower all individuals across the enterprise,” said Josh Kahn, senior vice president & general manager of Creator and Finance & Supply Chain Workflow products at ServiceNow. "The need to democratize application development has never been more critical. With solutions like Creator Studio and Now Assist for Creator supporting App Engine, ServiceNow gives every employee the tools to build and scale intelligent apps effortlessly. We believe this recognition from Gartner demonstrates our commitment to making app development more accessible, and acknowledges our robust governance framework, which helps ensure that as GenAI accelerates development across the enterprise, customers can maintain the highest levels of security and compliance standards.”

ServiceNow Creator Workflows empower every employee to create and deploy applications and automation at scale. With the newly released Creator Studio, ServiceNow revolutionizes application development by providing intuitive no-code tools that enable the rapid scaling of intelligent workflows across the enterprise. Creator Studio's intelligent, no-code environment makes application development accessible to all, regardless of technical background.

ServiceNow also recently introduced new GenAI-powered features within Now Assist for Creator that make development more accessible to a broader range of users within an organization. By harnessing GenAI, ServiceNow empowers both developers and non-technical business experts to swiftly build and scale custom applications safely on the Now Platform with a lower barrier to entry.

Key solutions within ServiceNow Creator Workflows include:

App Engine , an AI-powered low-code platform, helps developers and business experts quickly build apps using common business language to automate the unique, manual work that slows important teams down. Using Gen AI to help create code, flows, and apps, App Engine is a 4X multiplier of development capacity, all with governance IT teams can trust.

an AI-powered low-code platform, helps developers and business experts quickly build apps using common business language to automate the unique, manual work that slows important teams down. Using Gen AI to help create code, flows, and apps, App Engine is a 4X multiplier of development capacity, all with governance IT teams can trust. App Engine Management Center provides an innovative experience for IT admins and developers to get a comprehensive view and means of managing all of their custom app development activities. With App Engine Management Center, the entire lifecycle of an app, from ideation to pushing it to production, can be intimately observed and coordinated from a single location.

provides an innovative experience for IT admins and developers to get a comprehensive view and means of managing all of their custom app development activities. With App Engine Management Center, the entire lifecycle of an app, from ideation to pushing it to production, can be intimately observed and coordinated from a single location. Now Assist for Creator gives development teams the ability to create and scale apps more quickly on the Now Platform with solutions like app generation, playbook generation, and Service Catalog generation. These tools, powered by GenAI, allow developers and non-technical users to build net-new apps, workflow playbooks, and catalog items in a fraction of the time.

gives development teams the ability to create and scale apps more quickly on the Now Platform with solutions like app generation, playbook generation, and Service Catalog generation. These tools, powered by GenAI, allow developers and non-technical users to build net-new apps, workflow playbooks, and catalog items in a fraction of the time. Automation Engine unifies automation strategies with robust capabilities like RPA, API Integration, Document Intelligence, Process Mining, and automation Governance on a single platform. As part of Automation Engine, Integration Hub streamlines enterprise connectivity and automates routine tasks, enabling teams to focus on work they enjoy through AI-powered process automation. Integration Hub reduces costs, complexity, and risk, and connects ServiceNow workflows to mission critical business systems without specialized integration.

