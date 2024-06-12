ServiceNow Named a Worldwide Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multicloud and Hybrid Cloud Management With Automation

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multicloud and Hybrid Cloud Management with Automation, 2024 Vendor Assessment*. ServiceNow attributes this recognition of its multiple technology solutions to the increased value and agility of the Now Platform that connects cloud observability, cloud discovery, and cloud cost management solutions in a single pane of glass.

According to the report, "ServiceNow offers a versatile platform for cloud management and automation that customers or partners can customize while maintaining the value and continuous improvements of SaaS solutions.” Additionally, "Recent investments in generative AI and partnerships with NVIDIA will keep ServiceNow at the forefront of innovation for years to come.”

"Simplifying cloud processes through AI has become integral for organizations navigating the complexities of cloud adoption to ensure cloud environments are more efficient and aligned with broader business objectives,” said Brian Emerson, global vice president and GM of ITOM and Cloud Observability at ServiceNow. "By automating complex cloud processes on a single platform, organizations can better align with corporate goals and enterprise architecture standards, establish a source of truth for cloud assets, and simplify cloud access with compliance and cost controls.”

ServiceNow’s unified platform uses AI and automation to accelerate an organization’s cloud transformation journey so companies can plan, scale, and operate in the cloud efficiently and effectively. With the Now Platform, customers can leverage ServiceNow’s market-leading cloud solutions within one single pane of glass. These solutions include:

ITOM Cloud Discovery: Offers Service Graph Connectors within the Common Services Data Model (CMDB) to ensure high-quality, consistent third-party data, minimizing operational risks and simplifying processes within a foundation for cloud process automation with near-real-time, event-driven discovery of cloud assets.

Cloud Accelerate: Streamlines the transition to the cloud through automated workflows for service delivery and continuous governance. Simplifies cloud service requests through a user-friendly interface and provides comprehensive tools for workload migration, resource management, and configuration oversight to enhance cloud adoption and governance.

Cloud Cost Management: Works with Cloud Accelerate to help organizations track and manage cloud spend, optimize cloud costs, identify areas of overspending, and take proactive steps to manage them.

Cloud Observability within ITOM AIOps: Combines operational monitoring and observability data for cloud and cloud-native applications. Cloud Observability brings critical telemetry data (logs, metrics, traces) together, enabling teams to improve security, workflows, collaboration, customer and employee experiences, and ROI, making an organization’s software and services more reliable and resilient.

Cloud Security Posture Control and Vulnerability Response: Delivers advanced insights into cloud assets such as internet exposure of cloud virtual machines, hyperscaler cloud misconfigurations, or compliance gaps. Integrates with vulnerability scanners to enable remediation of cloud vulnerabilities and identify other high-risk assets that require remediation.

Additional Information

Visit ServiceNow’s IT Operations Management (ITOM) and Cloud Transformation pages for more information on our solutions.

Read a complimentary excerpt of the report.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multicloud and Hybrid Cloud Management with Automation, 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52084624, May 2024)

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

