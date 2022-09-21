ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/

ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the 2022 IDC CEO Survey1, 95% of CEOs see the need to adopt a digital-first strategy and the majority of organizations are down the path of executing their plans. The rationale for this focus is clear: Digital companies deliver twice the revenue growth of non-digital companies, according to Valoir Research2. The new digital-first, fully integrated workflow automation solutions in the Tokyo release increase the power of the Now Platform to create seamless experiences, continuously generate new value by accelerating innovation at scale, and allow people to do their best work.

"Our ServiceNow Tokyo platform release gives customers exactly what they need in this moment—new solutions that deliver immediate value, are easy to implement and use, and help them do more with less,” said CJ Desai, chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "Now is not the time to experiment. A platform for digital business is the only way to create great experiences, drive new business value, and accelerate transformation so organizations can focus on growth in our digital-first world.”

Accelerating value with purpose-built solutions

With today's complex compliance and risk management landscape, customers have asked ServiceNow for solutions that make them more agile and resilient across their enterprise. ServiceNow is responding with new, purpose-built features in the Tokyo release that unlock more value from tech investments for CFOs, COOs, and sustainability teams—simplifying complex supply chains, automating asset management, and delivering auditable, investor-grade sustainability data.

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) automates the full lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement for industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. The solution helps reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve strategic planning with visibility into the entire enterprise asset estate. Additionally, it optimizes inventory levels for the business and operates stockrooms efficiently to better leverage existing assets and maximize asset life.

automates the full lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement for industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. The solution helps reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve strategic planning with visibility into the entire enterprise asset estate. Additionally, it optimizes inventory levels for the business and operates stockrooms efficiently to better leverage existing assets and maximize asset life. Supplier Lifecycle Management (SLM) empowers organizations to transform traditionally high-effort supplier engagements that live in email and spreadsheets into modern, digital experiences, enabling teams to reduce operating costs and refocus talent on building a more resilient, diverse, and high-quality supply base. With SLM, suppliers leverage self-service experiences to get help, deflecting common inquiries into the respective teams.

empowers organizations to transform traditionally high-effort supplier engagements that live in email and spreadsheets into modern, digital experiences, enabling teams to reduce operating costs and refocus talent on building a more resilient, diverse, and high-quality supply base. With SLM, suppliers leverage self-service experiences to get help, deflecting common inquiries into the respective teams. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Management has been enhanced to allow companies to establish and document ESG goals and KPIs, track performance, collect and validate audit-ready data, and create disclosures that align with major ESG reporting frameworks, in a single end-to-end solution. Key capabilities include carbon accounting to calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and an innovative user experience that helps companies efficiently meet increasing requests for ESG data. ServiceNow is collaborating with DXC Technology, Emissionsbox, Fujitsu, KPMG, LTI, Mindtree, NTT DATA Corporation and RSM US LLP, to extend ESG Management’s reach and capabilities into the market.

Boosting engagement and productivity with great experiences

Now more than ever, employee retention is critical. Engaged, productive, and empowered employees contribute heavily to customer and business success. The Tokyo release helps organizations prioritize their most valuable resource—people—with new tools that advance talent development and retention, and therefore benefit the overall business:

Manager Hub addresses managers’ greatest pain points—like burnout and intensifying pressure to keep employees happy and engaged across dispersed teams. Available through Employee Center desktop and mobile, Manager Hub provides a single destination for managers to establish and review employee journeys and respond to requests while delivering personalized resources and training to help managers grow as leaders.

addresses managers’ greatest pain points—like burnout and intensifying pressure to keep employees happy and engaged across dispersed teams. Available through Employee Center desktop and mobile, Manager Hub provides a single destination for managers to establish and review employee journeys and respond to requests while delivering personalized resources and training to help managers grow as leaders. Admin Center —part of ServiceNow Impact—allows system administrators to easily discover, install, and configure ServiceNow solutions through a self-service experience. The new Adoption Blueprint features a guided process that gives admins application recommendations based on instance maturity, increased visibility into application entitlements, and simpler application installation and configuration—all from within their in-instance application.

—part of ServiceNow Impact—allows system administrators to easily discover, install, and configure ServiceNow solutions through a self-service experience. The new Adoption Blueprint features a guided process that gives admins application recommendations based on instance maturity, increased visibility into application entitlements, and simpler application installation and configuration—all from within their in-instance application. Issue Auto Resolution for Human Resources expands the capabilities of Issue Auto Resolution for ITSM to HR teams. The solution applies natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze requests and deliver self-service content that meets employees where they are through channels like Microsoft Teams, SMS, and email. It also identifies urgent HR cases and routes them directly to an employee care representative when a higher level of support is needed.

Supercharging Intelligence and trust for operations and security

According to Gartner®, software infrastructure spending in segments containing PaaS, cloud management, and security is forecast to grow at a double-digit rate, reaching a combined spend of over $120 billion by 2026.3 At the same time, protecting data and mission-critical applications has become more complex amid an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. ServiceNow is raising the bar for data security and intelligence with new capabilities that strengthen security deployments across an entire organization.

ServiceNow Vault protects business critical ServiceNow applications using a set of premium platform privacy and security controls. Using flexible key management and data clarification to drive data anonymization, Vault enables organizations to protect sensitive confidential data and increase regulatory compliance through native platform encryption. Vault also enables organizations to strengthen their platform security posture by simplifying the management and protection of machine credentials, as well as validating the authenticity and integrity of code being deployed to the MID Server helping to ensure no malicious insertion. Finally, Vault facilitates organizations to export their ServiceNow system and application logs at scale and in near real time as a service.

Organizations such as Blackhawk Network, DNB Bank, First Solar, Fruit of the Loom, Orange Business Services, and University of California Irvine are already realizing the benefits of the ServiceNow platform.

What customers are saying about the Now Platform Tokyo release

King’s Hawaiian

"At King’s Hawaiian, we are consistently striving for excellence in our interactions with each other and our approach to all aspects of our operations,” said Soo-Jin Behrstock, King’s Hawaiian chief information officer. "This includes managing and simplifying an increasingly complex supply chain. We will begin with indirect purchasing and finish with direct purchasing within the supply chain lifecycle in the future. With ServiceNow’s new Supplier Lifecycle management solution, we’ll be able to strengthen our supplier relationships and our employees will be empowered to make better business decisions through easy access to compliance, risk, and performance data across the supplier lifecycle.”

The City of Copenhagen

"To continue elevating employee, constituent and visitor experiences, the City of Copenhagen is embracing automation, not fearing it,” said Susanne Hansen, manager, automation and development at the City of Copenhagen. "ServiceNow has played a key role in our digital transformation journey, helping to identify processes ripe for automation, eliminating manual tasks where possible, and laying the groundwork for new technologies. We’re excited about the potential impact Manager Hub can have on our employees, many of which are bogged down by manual tasks and siloed systems. Together with ServiceNow, we’ll continue to innovate to support ongoing business efficiency.”

NTT DATA Corporation

"At NTT DATA Corporation, advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals is a key priority,” said Tomoyuki Azuma, head of ServiceNow business at NTT DATA Corporation. "Having partnered with ServiceNow to enable AI-powered, end-to-end workflow management, we have seen how ServiceNow capabilities can accelerate key business initiatives across industry verticals. Building on the success of that partnership, we are excited to leverage ServiceNow’s new ESG Management solution as we continue our path to create a more sustainable future and find ambitious solutions that can scale and evolve over time.”

University of California Irvine

"Innovation is key to creating great experiences for UC Irvine’s students, faculty, and staff, and the communities we support,” said Stephen Whelan, executive director of people services at UC Irvine. "As we continue to look for ways to strengthen these experiences, ServiceNow is a critical digital transformation partner. Working with ServiceNow, we initially built a consumer-grade technology platform for employees that has transformed the ease of access, availability, and quality of HR information, services, and support. We’re inspired by the promise of Manager Hub to help managers stay engaged, support their teams, and ultimately improve employee experiences.”

Australian Red Cross

"Australian Red Cross is committed to bringing people and communities together in times of need,” said Brett Wilson, chief information officer at Australian Red Cross. "ServiceNow has been a great partner on our digital transformation journey by helping us streamline our systems and processes so that we can save time and focus on supporting our communities. We are thrilled for ServiceNow’s new Admin Center solution to enable us to easily find and implement new applications and drive greater efficiency so that we can continue to make a difference in our world.”

KPMG in Switzerland

"As we move forward on our net-zero commitment at KPMG in Switzerland, the ability to manage our ESG progress and reporting more quickly and accurately in one place is crucial,” said Patrick Schmucki, Corporate Responsibility Officer at KPMG in Switzerland. "ServiceNow is a key alliance partner in our ESG journey as we look to leverage automation to help increase transparency and drive value beyond compliance.”

Availability

The Now Platform Tokyo release is generally available today.

Additional information:

Watch a demo on: Admin Center Manager Hub Issue Auto Resolution for HR Enterprise Asset Management ESG Management Supplier Lifecycle Management

ServiceNow’s Chief Operations Officer, CJ Desai, shares additional insights and innovations in his blog.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2022 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

1 IDC’s Worldwide CEO Survey, 2022: The CEO Agenda in a Digital-First World, Part 2 – DX Approach, Investments and Digital-First Strategies, doc #US48899122, March 2022

2 Valoir Research, The State of Digital Transformation, Sept. 14, 2021

3 Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 12 August 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/