SES: Full Year 2022 Results

SES S.A. announces financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022.

Financial performance reflects strong execution across the business, complemented by value-accretive DRS GES acquisition

Revenue of €1,944 million (+9.1% YOY as reported), Adjusted EBITDA (1) of €1,105 million (+1.3% YOY as reported) including contribution from DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES), acquired 1 August 2022, and stronger US dollar

of €1,105 million (+1.3% YOY as reported) including contribution from DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES), acquired 1 August 2022, and stronger US dollar Mobility driving growth in Networks (+2.0% YOY (2) ), complemented by €450 million of renewals secured in Video (-5.5% YOY (2) )

), complemented by €450 million of renewals secured in Video (-5.5% YOY ) Leverage(3) at 3.5x with solid cash generation, additional US C-band clearing proceeds from Verizon and now beyond investment peak

Robust 2023 outlook with O3b mPOWER to drive future long-term growth

2023 outlook (4) of €1,950-2,000 million in revenue and €1,010-1,050 million in Adjusted EBITDA

of €1,950-2,000 million in revenue and €1,010-1,050 million in Adjusted EBITDA SES-17 and O3b mPOWER gross backlog up +28% YOY and now standing at more than $1 billion (5)

First O3b mPOWER satellites launched successfully in December 2022. Two further launches in Q2 2023 with initial commercial service in late Q3 2023 and customers ramping onto the system through Q4. O3b mPOWER technology upgrading existing O3b fleet

Commitment to shareholder return. US C-band clearing fully on track to capture substantial value at the end of 2023

Proposed 2022 dividend of €0.50 per A-share consistent with the Board’s stable to progressive policy

Lowering long-term leverage (3) target to below 3x from 2024

target to below 3x from 2024 SES-20, SES-21, and SES-22 in operation with clear line of sight to Phase 2 clearing proceeds ($3 billion pre-tax)

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, commented: "I am pleased with our execution and resulting accomplishments in 2022. Revenue growth of 9% includes strong recovery in Cruise and Aviation, as well as the acquisition of DRS GES. Revenue and EBITDA were in line with our financial outlook while cash generation was enhanced by accelerated C-Band clearing for Verizon, generating $170 million in 2022.

SES-17 is in service above the Americas supporting Thales’ aviation network and 17 new enterprise deals signed in 2022, while the combined backlog for SES-17 and O3b mPOWER now stands at over $1 billion for the first time. The landmark launch of our first two O3b mPOWER satellites, combined with two upcoming launches, paves the way for initial commercial launch at the end of Q3 2023, while we are already rolling out O3b mPOWER technology to existing MEO customers.

I was delighted to join Luxembourg’s Minister of Defence for the announcement of the MEO Global Services programme which, following parliamentary approval, is expected to commit up to €195 million for O3b mPOWER services to support Luxembourg and its partners. This underlines O3b mPOWER’s strong credentials for delivering reliable, sovereign, and secure satellite-enabled solutions, noting the European Parliament’s approval of IRIS2 and we look forward to continuing productive engagement with the Commission.

Finally, 2022 was a milestone year for our US C-band initiative with three satellites launched and operational, completing the immediate need for satellites to facilitate C-Band clearing and substantially de-risking our programme. We look forward to completing the job in 2023 and earning the remaining $3 billion in accelerated clearing payments towards the end of the year.”

Key business and financial highlights (at constant FX unless explained otherwise)

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures (APM) to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position.

€million 2022 2021 Change as reported Average €/$ FX rate 1.06 1.19 Revenue 1,944 1,782 +9.1% Adjusted EBITDA 1,105 1,091 +1.3% Adjusted Net Profit 189 323 -41.5% Adjusted Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA 3.5 times 2.9 times n/a

Networks revenue of €923 million included the first contribution from DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (GES), acquired on 1 August 2022, of €95 million and periodic revenue of €4 million in Q4 2022. On a ‘same scope’ basis (without DRS GES) and excluding periodic revenue, Networks grew by 1.7% year-on-year compared with 2021 with growth in Mobility (of +13.4%, with a double-digit increase in Maritime and strong growth in Aviation revenue) and resilient performance in Fixed Data (of -0.8%, where year-on-year comparison is impacted by a strong outturn from Cloud in Q4 2021), while the rapid US withdrawal from Afghanistan starting Q3 2021 was the main contributor to lower year-on-year revenue in Government (-4.6%).

Video revenue of €1,020 million represents a reduction of 5.5% year-on-year including the planned impact of lower US wholesale revenue and periodic revenue of €10 million in Q1 2022. Excluding these two items, Video was 4.4% lower than 2021 as lower volumes in mature markets were partially offset by growth in Sports & Events and HD+.

On 31 December 2022, SES delivers more than 8,000 total TV channels to 369 million TV homes around the world, including some 3,200 High-Definition TV channels. 73% of total TV channels are broadcast in MPEG-4 with an additional 7% broadcast in HEVC.

Adjusted EBITDA of €1,105 million represented an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 56.9% (2021: 61.2%) and included a contribution of €11 million from the acquisition of DRS GES (from 1 August 2022). Adjusted EBITDA excludes US C-band income (net of operating expenses) of €154 million (2021: €779 million) and other significant special items of €17 million (2021: €8 million).

Adjusted Net Profit (as reported) of €189 million reduced year-on-year primarily due to higher income tax expense of €124 million (2021: €34 million expense). Adjusted Net Profit excludes US C-band net income and other significant special operating expenses (both highlighted above), as well as a non-cash impairment expense of €397 million (2021: €724 million) which mainly reflects the impact of higher discount rates on the net book value of intangibles and GEO satellites, and related tax benefits of these combined significant special items of €37 million (2021: €83 million).

At 31 December 2022, the Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (including 50% of the €1,175 million of hybrid bonds as debt) was 3.5 times (31 December 2022: 2.9 times) mainly reflecting the acquisition of DRS GES for $443 million, capital expenditure for SES-17 and O3b mPOWER in the year, and costs related to US C-band clearing ahead of anticipated future reimbursements, and before Phase II accelerated relocation payment of $2,991 million linked to 5 December 2023 clearing milestone.

Contract backlog on 31 December 2022 was €4.8 billion (€5.9 billion gross backlog including backlog with contractual break clauses).

Board of Directors has proposed a 2022 dividend of €0.50 per A-share (€0.20 per B-share), consistent with our stable to progressive policy. Subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (6 April 2023), the dividend will be paid on 20 April 2023.

2023 group revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook (assuming an FX rate of €1=$1.09, nominal satellite health, and nominal launch schedule) is expected to be between €1,950-2,000 million and between €1,010-1,050 million respectively. This includes the first full year contribution from DRS GES (acquired on 1 August 2022).

Capital expenditure (net cash absorbed by investing activities excluding acquisitions, financial investments, and US C-band repurposing) outlook (assuming an FX rate of €1=$1.09) is expected to be around €550 million in 2023 with an average annual capital expenditure of around €385 million for the period 2024-2027.

Operational performance

REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

Revenue (€ million) as reported Change (YOY) at constant FX and scope(1) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Average €/$ FX rate 1.12 1.08 1.02 1.00 1.06 Video (total) 261 250 252 257 1,020 -2.6% -7.7% -6.5% -5.1% -5.5% - Video (underlying) 251 250 252 257 1,010 -6.4% -7.7% -6.5% -5.1% -6.4% - Periodic 10 - - - 10 n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m Government (underlying) 71 75 107(2) 144(2) 397(2) -5.7% -9.2% -6.0% +2.2% -4.6% Fixed Data (underlying) 58 64 69 71 262 -2.4% +7.9% +1.3% -8.0% -0.8% Mobility (underlying) 57 62 73 68 260 +9.9% +22.2% +20.6% +2.9% +13.4% Networks (total) 186 201 249 287 923 -0.3% +4.4% +3.9% +0.1% +2.0% - Networks (underlying) 186 201 249 283 919 -0.3% +4.4% +3.9% -1.0% +1.7% - Periodic - - - 4 4 n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m Sub-total 447 451 501 544 1,943 -1.7% -2.7% -1.9% -2.7% -2.3% - Underlying 437 451 501 540 1,929 -3.9% -2.7% -1.9% -3.2% -2.9% Other 1 - - - 1 n/m n/m n/m n/m n/m Group Total 448 451 501 544 1,944 -1.6% -2.7% -2.0% -2.8% -2.3%

1) "At constant FX and scope” refers to comparative figures restated at the current period FX, to neutralise currency variations, and excluding the acquisition of DRS GES (which was completed on 1 August 2022). 2) As reported includes €95 million from the acquisition of DRS GES (2 months in Q3 2022: €32 million; 3 months in Q4 2022: €63 million).

"Underlying” revenue represents the core business of capacity sales, as well as associated services and equipment. This revenue may be impacted by changes in launch schedule and satellite health status. "Periodic” revenue separates revenues that are not directly related to or would distort the underlying business trends on a quarterly basis. Periodic revenue includes: the outright sale of transponders or transponder equivalents; accelerated revenue from hosted payloads during construction; termination fees; insurance proceeds; certain interim satellite missions, and other such items when material. "Other” includes revenue not directly applicable to Video or Networks.

Given the relatively low level of periodic revenue in each of the last three years (€14 million in 2022; €1 million in 2021; and €8 million in 2020), SES has elected to simplify revenue reporting from Q1 2023 by no longer reporting underlying and periodic revenue separately. Instead, and to maintain transparency, any significant periodic revenue in future will be separately disclosed in the footnotes.

Recent and future satellite launches

Satellite Region Application Launch Date SES-22 North America Video (US C-band accelerated clearing) Launched SES-20 & SES-21 North America Video (US C-band accelerated clearing) Launched O3b mPOWER (satellites 1-2) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Launched SES-18 & SES-19 North America Video (US C-band accelerated clearing) Q1 2023 O3b mPOWER (satellites 3-4) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q2 2023 O3b mPOWER (satellites 5-6) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q2 2023 O3b mPOWER (satellites 7-8) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government H2 2023 O3b mPOWER (satellites 9-11) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2024 ASTRA 1P Europe Video 2024 ASTRA 1Q Europe Video, Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2024 SES-26 Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East Video, Fixed Data, Mobility, Government 2024 EAGLE-1 Europe Government 2024

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

€ million 2022 2021 Average €/$ FX rate 1.06 1.19 Revenue 1,944 1,782 US C-band repurposing income 184 901 Cost of sales (351) (319) Staff costs (330) (304) Other operating expenses (205) (198) EBITDA 1,242 1,862 Depreciation expense (642) (575) Amortisation expense (63) (95) Impairment expense (397) (724) Operating profit 140 468 Net financing costs (88) (71) Profit before tax 52 397 Income tax (expense)/benefit (87) 49 Non-controlling interests 1 7 Net (loss)/profit attributable to owners of the parent (34) 453 Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per A-share (in €)(1) (0.16) 0.92 Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per B-share (in €)(1) (0.06) 0.37

1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the assumed coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds.

€ million 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1,105 1,091 US C-band accelerated relocation payment 173 839 US C-band reimbursement income 11 62 US C-band operating expenses (30) (122) Other significant special items (17) (8) EBITDA 1,242 1,862

€ million 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Profit 189 323 US C-band accelerated relocation payment 173 839 US C-band reimbursement income 11 62 US C-band operating expenses (30) (122) Impairment expense (397) (724) Other significant special items (17) (8) Tax on significant special items 37 83 Net (loss)/profit attributable to owners of the parent (34) 453

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ million 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 Closing €/$ FX rate 1.07 1.13 Property, plant, and equipment 3,630 3,773 Assets in the course of construction 1,859 1,788 Intangible assets 4,291 3,790 Other financial assets 20 26 Trade and other receivables(1) 111 121(2) Deferred customer contract costs 7 9 Deferred tax assets 499 568 Total non-current assets 10,417 10,075(2) Inventories 34 23 Trade and other receivables(1) 1,033 1,727(2) Deferred customer contract costs 4 3 Prepayments 47 48 Income tax receivable 25 13 Cash and cash equivalents (A) 1,047 1,049 Total current assets 2,190 2,863(2) Total assets 12,607 12,938(2) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 5,596 5,670 Non-controlling interests 62 63 Total equity 5,658 5,733 Borrowings (B) 3,629 3,524 Provisions 7 6 Deferred income 359 388(2) Deferred tax liabilities 434 399 Other long-term liabilities 107 83 Lease liabilities 30 22 Fixed assets suppliers 740 472 Total non-current liabilities 5,306 4,894(2) Borrowings (C) 719 57 Provisions 67 56 Deferred income 189 187(2) Trade and other payables 367 292 Lease liabilities 15 11 Fixed assets suppliers 264 1,554 Income tax liabilities 22 154 Total current liabilities 1,643 2,311(2) Total liabilities 6,949 7,205(2) Total equity and liabilities 12,607 12,938(2) Reported Net Debt (B + C – A) 3,301 2,532

1) Trade and other receivables (current and non-current) include €480 million related to US C-band repurposing (31 December 2021: €1,273 million). 2) Restated to reflect the netting of unbilled accrued revenue and deferred income

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ million 2022 2021 Profit/(loss) before tax 52 397 Taxes paid during the year (186) (31) Adjustment for non-cash items 1,162 1,384 Changes in working capital 448 (456) Net cash generated by operating activities 1,476 1,294 Payments for acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (435) - Payments for purchases of intangible assets (42) (37) Payments for purchases of tangible assets(1) (1,312) (243) Other investing activities (9) (3) Net cash absorbed by investing activities (1,798) (283) Proceeds from borrowings 744 159 Repayment of borrowings (57) (614) Proceeds from perpetual bond, net of transaction costs - 617 Redemption of perpetual bond, net of transaction costs - (768) Coupon paid on perpetual bond (49) (85) Dividends paid on ordinary shares(2) (219) (181) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - (2) Interest paid on borrowings (103) (121) Payments for acquisition of treasury shares - (119) Proceeds from treasury shares sold and exercise of stock options 4 1 Lease payments (17) (14) Payment in respect of changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries 2 - Net cash absorbed by financing activities 305 (1,127) Net foreign exchange movements 15 3 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2) (113) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 1,049 1,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 1,047 1,049

1) Including €319 million related to US C-band repurposing (2021: €38 million). 2) Net of dividends received on treasury shares of €11 million (2021: €2 million)

€ million 2022 2021 Net cash generated by operating activities 1,476 1,294 Net cash absorbed by investing activities (1,798) (283) Free cash flow before financing activities (322) 1,011 Interest paid on borrowings (103) (121) Lease payments (17) (14) Free cash flow before equity distributions and treasury activities (442) 876

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT (AS REPORTED)

€ million Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Average €/$ FX rate 1.22 1.20 1.19 1.15 1.12 1.08 1.02 1.00 Revenue 436 439 444 463 448 451 501 544 US C-band repurposing income 27 20 10 844 2 2 2 178 Operating expenses (203) (193) (182) (243) (184) (190) (232) (280) EBITDA 260 266 272 1,064 266 263 271 442 Depreciation expense (140) (143) (143) (149) (147) (149) (158) (188) Amortisation expense (19) (29) (24) (23) (12) (12) (16) (23) Impairment expense - - - (724) - (24) - (373) Operating profit 101 94 105 168 107 78 97 (142) Net financing costs (26) (18) (23) (4) (16) (14) 24 (82) Profit before tax 75 76 82 164 91 64 121 (224) Income tax benefit/(expense) (8) (8) (14) 79 (9) (45) (24) (9) Non-controlling interests 2 - - 5 - - - 1 Net Profit 69 68 68 248 82 19 97 (232) Basic earnings/(loss) per share (in €) (1) Class A shares 0.13 0.12 0.14 0.53 0.17 0.02 0.20 (0.55) Class B shares 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.22 0.07 0.01 0.08 (0.22) Adjusted EBITDA 268 276 279 268 274 271 284 276 Adjusted EBITDA margin 61% 63% 63% 58% 61% 60% 57% 51% US C-band repurposing income 27 20 10 844 2 2 2 178 US C-band operating expenses (34) (25) (16) (47) (9) (8) (7) (6) Other significant special items (1) (5) (1) (1) (1) (2) (8) (6) EBITDA 260 266 272 1,064 266 263 271 442

1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds. Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from basic earnings per share.

LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

(Pro forma as if the acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions had been completed on 31 December 2021)

€ million Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2022 Average €/$ FX rate 1.12 1.08 1.02 1.00 1.06 Video (total) 261 250 252 257 1,020 - Video (underlying) 251 250 252 257 1,010 - Periodic 10 - - - 10 Government (underlying) 116 119 119 144 498 Fixed Data (underlying) 58 64 69 71 262 Mobility (underlying) 57 62 73 68 260 Networks (total) 231 245 261 287 1,024 - Networks (underlying) 231 245 261 283 1,020 - Periodic - - - 4 4 Other 1 - - - 1 Group Total 493 495 513 544 2,045

"Underlying” revenue represents the core business of capacity sales, as well as associated services and equipment. This revenue may be impacted by changes in launch schedule and satellite health status. "Periodic” revenue separates revenues that are not directly related to or would distort the underlying business trends on a quarterly basis. Periodic revenue includes: the outright sale of transponders or transponder equivalents; accelerated revenue from hosted payloads during construction; termination fees; insurance proceeds; certain interim satellite missions, and other such items when material. "Other” includes revenue not directly applicable to Video or Networks.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures (‘APM’) to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or any other body of generally accepted accounting principles, and thus should not be considered substitutes for the information contained in the Group’s financial statements.

Alternative Performance Measure Definition Reported EBITDA and EBITDA margin EBITDA is profit for the period before depreciation, amortisation, net financing cost and income tax. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin EBITDA adjusted to exclude significant special items. In 2021 and 2022, the primary exceptional items are the net impact of the repurposing of US C-band spectrum, restructuring charges, one-off regulatory charges arising outside ongoing operations, and costs associated with the acquisition and integration of new subsidiaries. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, represents the ratio of Net Debt plus 50% of the group’s hybrid bonds (per the rating agency methodology) divided by the last 12 months’ (rolling) Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Net Profit Net profit attributable to owners of the parent adjusted to exclude the After tax impact of significant special items.

Presentation of Results:

A presentation of the results for investors and analysts will be hosted at 9.30 CET on 27 February 2023 and will be broadcast via webcast and conference call. The details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

U.K. +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 France +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66 Germany +49 (0) 30 3001 90612 U.S.A. +1 786 697 3501 Confirmation code SES Webcast registration https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ses/20230227_1/

The presentation is available for download from https://www.ses.com/investors/financial-results and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

______________________________

1 Excluding operating expenses/income recognised in relation to US C-band repurposing and other significant special items (disclosed separately)

2 At constant FX and scope which refers to comparative figures restated, to neutralise currency variations, and excluding the acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS GES). 2022 includes €10 million of periodic revenue in Video and €4 million periodic revenue in Networks (2021: nil in Video; €1 million in Networks)

3 Ratio of Adjusted Net Debt (including 50% of the €1.175 billion of hybrid bonds as debt) to Adjusted EBITDA

4 Financial outlook assumes a €/$ FX rate of €1 = $1.09, nominal satellite health, and nominal launch schedule

5 Gross backlog $1,020 million (fully protected: $820 million) including major deals signed since 1 January 2023

