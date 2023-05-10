SES Reaches 369 Million Homes Worldwide

SES announced the results of its annual Satellite Monitor market research, a comprehensive survey that tracks satellite TV’s reach across a wide range of global regions and industry metrics. SES now delivers more than 8,000 channels to a total of 369 million TV homes worldwide, an increase of three million over the previous year, confirming SES’s position as a leading content connectivity provider in the media industry.

The overall growth was driven primarily by increases in Europe (+6.3 million) and Africa (+3 million), with stabilisation in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The reach in North America (-5.4 million) continues to decline due to the ‘cord cutting’ trend and the continued expansion of fibre connectivity in the United States.

The following table shows the 2022 Satellite Monitor breakdown by region of SES’s TV home reach:

Market: TV Homes: Africa 49.5M APAC 33.1M LATAM 44M Middle East 13.4M North America 53.2M Europe 175.8M

Further insights from the Satellite Monitor include:

While Video on Demand continues to attract viewers, Free to Air TV proves to be growing globally.

As fibre connectivity expands globally, IPTV continues to grow as a TV reception method, taking share from traditional cable TV.

In Africa, satellite continues to drive an increase in the number of direct-to-home (DTH) TV homes as an easily scalable and cost-effective method of TV reception. In Ethiopia, SES has gained 90% penetration of TV homes through its partner Ethiosat.

"For years, we have been collecting data and insight from the annual Satellite Monitor market research on our TV neighbourhoods and the shifting market dynamics around video delivery and consumption trends. We do this because we believe we can add value to our customers with this data and empower them to make informed business decisions on the best way to deliver content to a large audience in the most cost-effective way,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES.

Now in its 29th year, SES’s Satellite Monitor has been a key industry benchmark survey conducted by leading market research institutes to analyse the market dynamics (TV reception, resolution, devices, etc.), reach (by country, orbital position and reception mode) and social demographics.

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries ~8,000 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006297/en/