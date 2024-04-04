SES Shareholders Vote at Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

SES held its Annual General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting today in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

The shareholders voted all resolutions in line with the recommendations from the board of directors, notably the company's 2023 annual accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 18 April 2024. The shareholders also approved the re-introduction of an authorised capital for a period of five years.

Shareholders re-elected Dr Jennifer Byrne, Mrs Katrin Wehr-Seiter and Mr Carlo Fassbinder as directors for another three-year mandate.

Following the shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr Frank Esser as Chairperson for a period of one year and both Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries and Mr Peter van Bommel as Vice-Chairperson also for a period of one year.

The complete composition of the Board and short biographies on each of the Directors are available at: https://www.ses.com/about-us/board-directors

The 2023 Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/investors/annual-reports

Follow us on:

Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world’s only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By leveraging its vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 363 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404065830/en/