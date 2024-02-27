|
27.02.2024 19:12:38
Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - A day after reporting below average demand for this month's two-year and five-year note auctions, the Treasury on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.
The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.327 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.
Last month, the Treasury sold $41 billion worth of seven-year note, drawing a high yield of 4.109 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.
On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $63 billion worth of two-year notes and $64 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich erwartet -- DAX wohl vor neuen Rekorden -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte mit positiver Tendenz in den Mittwochshandel starten, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein neues Rekordhoch zusteuern dürfte. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.