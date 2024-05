SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

SFS strengthens market position in Spain and Portugal in the building envelope area



07.05.2024 / 06:21 CET/CEST



The SFS Group has acquired Etanco S.A.U., a Spanish distributor of fasteners, fixings, and accessories to the building envelope, effective May 1, 2024. The acquisition of Etanco will strengthen the market position of the Construction division of SFS in Spain and Portugal. With about ten dedicated employees, Etanco generated sales of approximately EUR 4 million in 2023. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Mit freundlichen Grüssen

News Source: SFS Group Schweiz AG

