|
09.10.2024 13:30:00
Shares of SoundHound AI, C3.ai, and Upstart Plummeted by More Than 70%. Here's a Safer Way to Invest In Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock was up 239% last year, and it's up a further 158% in 2024. In dollar terms, the company added a whopping $2.7 trillion to its market capitalization over that two-year stretch, and it's now the second-most valuable company in the world.Nvidia generates substantial revenue and earnings growth to support the incredible gains in its stock. The company designs the most powerful graphics processing chips (GPUs) for the data center, which are used for developing artificial intelligence (AI) models, and it simply can't keep up with demand.Unfortunately, not every AI company will be a winner like Nvidia. Many struggle to deliver the financial results to match their innovation in this fast-moving industry, which has decimated their stock prices over the last few years:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
