Shearwater Group Appoints Jonathan Hall As CFO

(RTTNews) - Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) announced the appointment of Jonathan Hall as Chief Financial Officer, effective from 28 August 2024, with his joining the Board at the end of September.

The company noted that outgoing Interim Chief Financial Officer, Adam Hurst, will remain with the Group for a short transition period.

Jonathan, most recently Finance Director at leading media and technology business Gfinity plc, where he spent over nine years and led the process of the company's admission to AIM, initially qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen. He then spent six years specializing in organization and business process design with PA Consulting, followed by five years as Finance Director at Saracens Ltd and the wider Premier Team Holdings Group.