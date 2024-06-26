Shell Canada Announces Final Investment Decision For Two Carbon Capture Projects In Canada

(RTTNews) - Shell Canada Products, a subsidiary of Shell plc (SHEL), announced Wednesday the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Polaris, a carbon capture project at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park, Scotford in Alberta, Canada.

Polaris is designed to capture approximately 650,000 tonnes of CO2 annually from the Shell-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.

Shell also announced FID to proceed with the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub in partnership with ATCO EnPower. The first phase of Atlas will provide permanent underground storage for CO2 captured by the Polaris project.

Both projects are expected to begin operations toward the end of 2028. Carbon capture and storage is a key technology to achieve the Paris Agreement climate goals.

Polaris and Atlas will build on the success of the Quest carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at Scotford, which has safely captured and stored more than nine million tonnes of CO2 since 2015 that would otherwise have been released into the atmosphere.