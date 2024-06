Shimmick Names Mobley Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Shimmick Corp. (SHIM) announced on Friday that Amanda Mobley will take on the role of interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Devin Nordhagen, who is resigning to pursue other business endeavors.

The company stated that Nordhagen will stay on with the Company temporarily to aid in the handover.

Mobley has been a part of Shimmick since 2011, holding various financial management positions, where she oversaw project accounting and financial reporting.